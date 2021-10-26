PALMYRA — Steve and Carol Szatko, owners of the Newark Pilots Baseball team, have established a Palmyra-Macedon Dollars for Scholars scholarship in the amount of $500. The newly-created scholarship will be presented to a graduating senior at the Pal-Mac Dollars for Scholars Awards Ceremony which is held annually in June.
The Szatkos, who purchased the Newark Pilots in 2019, are sports enthusiasts and ardent advocates for higher education. By creating the scholarship, the two seek to give back to a student who has an interest in athletics and a love for learning.
Steve has been in the education field for over 50 years, serving as an elementary and secondary English teacher, assistant principal, principal, school superintendent, and college professor. Carol worked at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center.
As owners of the Newark Pilots, the Szatkos are able to pursue their shared passion for sports and young people. Steve, who played semi-professional baseball in his youth, has worked to develop a team culture which encourages young players to excel professionally and personally. Their son, Eric, who is an athlete and coach, shares responsibility for managing the team.
To learn more about the Pal-Mac Dollars for Scholars program, visit palmyra-macedon.dollarsforscholars.org.