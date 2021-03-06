NEWARK — In recent months, Newark High School and Newark Middle School implemented an academic early warning system that give parents a heads up well before report cards are issued at the end of the quarter that their son or daughter’s academic average is 70 or lower.
The AEWS notifications also include information about subjects students may be failing and, in the case of the middle school, important assignments that have not been completed.
NHS Principal Nick Ganster and NMS Principal Teresa Prinzi said these notifications address parents’ concerns that while their son or daughter knew they were falling behind, they may not have known.
“Teachers are always giving students timelines and reminders,” Prinzi said. “We want to make sure parents know — well in advance before students’ grades are set — before report cards are issued.”
Both administrators said parents are appreciative.
“When students get into the secondary level of their education, communication with parents can be a little more difficult because they have more teachers,” Ganster said. “This early warning system is simple and effective. We’re seeing an increase in the number of parents who are reaching out to us on ways to help their students as a result.”
“We’re always trying to improve communication with families and support student learning anyway we can,’’ Prinzi added. “This is being positively received.’’
The AEWS notifications at the high school are being sent to parents via e-mail. The middle school is sending them through regular mail.