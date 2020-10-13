NEWARK — It was a bass solo score of 98 that earned Jaston Brooks his place in the New York State School of Music Association’s All-State conference later this year.
“I’m excited,” Brooks said in a news release. “I’m curious to see how it will play out.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns, the solo festival was not held in the spring. The upcoming conference will be virtual.
Not only has Brooks been cast in leading roles in Newark High School musical productions, he is a member of the jazz and chamber choirs, each of which is directed by Newark vocal music teacher Kate Flock.
“Jaston’s acceptance into Conference All-State is well-deserved,” Flock said. “This is a student who lives and breathes singing; everything from classical to Broadway. Jaston has put a lot of hard work into his singing and always seeks out new experiences with music. I am so happy that in this time of so many unknowns, Jaston will still be able to have this experience.”