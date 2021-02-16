NEWARK — Through February a Japanese-style art based on popular animation cartoons and series is filling the display case next to the sixth-grade hallway.
All anime artwork was produced by Newark Middle School students.
While art teachers Liz Miller and Lisa Stringer haven’t been teaching it, they’re delighted to display the students’ anime. Originating in early 1900s Japan, the style is a distinctive form of two- and three-dimensional illustration and animation now recognized globally.
“It’s a popular drawing style that inspires a lot of passion,’’ Miller said. “It’s not something we’re teaching. They do it all on their own.”
The art teacher said lots of students enjoy anime-animated adventure series like those on Netflix, for example, which inspired their interest in the art form.
“We’re happy to recognize and showcase their independent work that inspires them,’’ Miller continued, noting that some of the featured art was done by eighth-graders who are not required to take art, as well as students learning remotely from home this year.
Next month’s display already is planned, and it’s expected to feature students’ independent fantasy art work.