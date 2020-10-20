NEWARK — A few Newark teachers have harnessed the power of social media to fund the purchase of books for both their students and their classroom libraries.
Kelley School fifth-grade teacher Lisa Zalacca and math teacher Amy Mulhern partner to teach 26 students. Zalacca and Mulhern campaigned on their personal Facebook pages for donations of $10 in order to provide their students with a free book each month of the school year. Students would read the book in class and then take it home afterward.
On her third year of fundraising for books online, this is nothing new for Zalacca. Last year’s joint fundraising effort included math teacher Kim Chamberlain, her partner teacher at the time. This year, Zalacca and Mulhern received 20 donations, many of them higher than the suggested $10. Books were then purchased from Scholastic Book Clubs.
“My whole goal as a teacher is to help foster in kids a love of reading,” Zalacca said. “Anything I can do to make that happen is what I like to do.”
Zalacca keeps the campaign up to date post-fundraising by sharing news and photos with contributors to show the progress of their cause. Students were able to receive their first set of free books Sept. 15. The first book on the docket, “Restart” by Gordon Korman, tells the story of Chase Ambrose, a 13-year-old middle school bully and star of the football team who experiences amnesia after a fall from the roof of his house.
The students can’t get enough.
“They are very excited about the books,” Zalacca said. “ ... Each day they ask when we can read it.”
In the same spirit as Zalacca and Mulhern, Perkins School second-grade teacher Sara Beth Stachura also has raised funds for books for the last two years.
“The kids loved it,” Stachura said. “I loved their excitement when it was book picking day. They couldn’t wait to see what we had and when we would be able to do it again. I was able to collect a ton of bonus points over the past two years along with free books so I had a collection of books. Not knowing what this year would bring, I didn’t ask for money. I used all of my free books to give each student a bag of books — one for September, October, November and December. When we have a new group in January, they will get a bag of books for the second half of the year.”
Fellow Perkins teachers Kelly Faust and Amanda Quku — they teach special education and first grade, respectively — also are familiar to the book fundraising effort. As both are teaching virtually this year, they are exploring a variety of resources to keep the students collections thriving within a remote context. Through programs like “Donors Choose” and the generous contributions of locals, Perkins school principal Rhonda Underhill and second-grade teacher Jessica McNabb, as well as Quku, have helped acquire books on diversity, kindness, and understanding differences as positive additions to the students’ libraries.
“Educators are always appreciative of the support they receive,” Kelley Principal Jeff Hamelinck said. “From gifts of time, to supplies, to providing literature to our kids, I am thankful our students and staff have supportive families and community. Our kids are thrilled at the generous gifts they receive.”