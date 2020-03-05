NEWARK — The tender-hearted musical production “Big Fish” will be presented March 6 to 8 in the Newark High School auditorium.
The ambitious show — packed with splendid music, outstanding choreography and costumes, great acting and more — will surely tug on the heartstrings of the audiences.
So why did Director Emily Howard pick this show?
“I was drawn to “Big Fish” because of the beautiful story and music,” she said. “ There is a line right at the beginning of the show — ‘the best part of an adventure is the people you meet.’ I believe firmly that everyone we meet in life becomes part of our own story. I am excited to have this group of students tackle this idea. “Big Fish” revolves around the relationship between a father (Edward) and his son (Will). Edward tells “Big Fish” tales about his past and his skeptical son attempts to find the truth in the stories. There are a few key characters that are literally larger than life (for example a giant, a mermaid, a witch, a werewolf) but ultimately every single person Edward meets in life is part of his adventure.”
Howard said the show is based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton.
“Big Fish” tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest . . . and then some! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him—most of all, his devoted wife, Sandra. But their son, Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre — for an experience that’s richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.
“The content of this show requires a real maturity from our actors,” Howard said. “I think audiences are going to be very moved by the story. I am especially proud of the actors in the lead roles this year. This show requires a sophisticated level of acting that is challenging for young actors. The subject matter we are asking them to tackle require thoughtful practice and intention. I am really excited for the audience to see the emotional vulnerability of the cast in this show. It is a story that I think will stay with audiences well after the final bows.”
The cast features Cody Acquista (Red Fang), Isabella Bailey (Lamb), Cora Barbera (Lamb), Jaston Brooks (Edward Bloom), Dylan Burley (Will Bloom) Kelsie Bushart (Fisherman), Ben Cepulo (Karl), Phillip Collom (General), Jack Comella (Don Price), Bria Dano (Jenny Hill), Isabelle Figueroa (Mermaid), Cherylanne Garrett (Witch), Ryan Hermenet (Amos Calloway), Ethan Meeks (Mayor), McKinley Miller (Dr. Bennett), Stevie Skvarek (Zacky Price), Deborah Szarek (Josephine Bloom), Gabriella Taylor (Sandra Bloom) and Luke Taylor (Young Will).
Ensemble: Brooklyn Baker, Tanner Blaisdell, Anna Bouwens, Grace Casler, Stephanie Chetney, Madison Fantauzzi, JJ Fontanez-Orwen, Jazmine Guzman, Jenna Havert, Emma Healy, Samantha Johnson, Meiah Johnson-Danzey, Natalie Kelley, Andrea Malach, Laura Meeks, Paris Morris, Nadia Rothpearl, Brenna Stefanides, Veronica Swann, Anna Szarek, Abdiel Ubiles, Emma Whiting and Amber Wilson.
Production include Cody Acquista (dance captain), Isabella Bailey (lighting design), Kody Cobb (hair design), Andrew Flock (assistant stage manager), Abigail Nezelek (assistant stage manager), Deborah Szarek (graphic design) and Kayla Williams (stage manager).
The crew includes Jordan Brooks, Blake Aldrich, Julia Arielly, Sara George, Liam Joslyn, Jacob Stalker, Preston Precourt, Ana Cora, Morgan Hildreth, Morgan Kesecker, Noah Garland, Israel Adigwu and McKenna Briggs.
Student orchestra members are Alexandra Briggs, Rachel George and Lisa Lape.
Adult staff include Emily Howard (director/choreographer), Kate Flock (music director), Rebekah Valerio (instrumental music director), Mary Lou Bonnell (accompanist) and Dave Howard (set design).
The show will be performed at 7 p.m. March 6 and 7 in the NHS auditorium and at 2 p.m. March 8. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.