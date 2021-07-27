NEWARK — It’s not every day that a high school senior “graduates” at her own home.
But thanks to some caring individuals, that’s exactly what Newark High School Class of 2021 member Jazmine Guzman did July 6 after she was released from a brief stay in Strong Memorial Hospital. The stay had rendered her unable to attend the outdoor evening commencement ceremonies June 25 at NHS with her peers and Operation Graduation afterward at the Newark Firemen’s Field.
After Tracey Kelley, whose daughter Meghan Johnson graduated June 25, read a Facebook posting from Guzman’s mother, Heather Boughton. Boughton asked members of the Class of 2021 to reach out with cards to Jazmine, who by then was home from the hospital and feeling better, but “really bummed” because she could not attend graduation. According to Kelley, it really tugged on her heartstrings.
Having organized Operation Graduation for the graduates with a small, but committed group of parents, Kelley felt more than just cards for Guzman were in order.
“I wanted Jazmine to be able to wear her cap and gown and have Nick Ganster present her with her diploma,” Kelley explained.
After getting permission to move forward with the idea from Jazmine’s mom, Kelley contacted Superintendent Sue Hasenauer for permission and help.
Because of the unusual circumstances that required Guzman to be hospitalized and miss commencement, Hasenauer gave Kelley the green light to proceed and helped put in motion an informal ceremony for Guzman outside her 6057 Whitings Corners Road home, complete with Ganster and herself officiating.
Meanwhile Kelley reached out to a contingent of parents who helped her plan Operation Graduation including Marie and Michael Colacino, Kim Lockwood and Lisa Burns, who then helped arrange for a small, but spirited “parade” of vehicles that would follow Ganster and Hasenauer to Guzman’s home just before the 7 p.m. ceremony outside her home.
Guzman, who knew about the ceremony but didn’t know about the “parade,” teared up when she heard the honking horns of the participants that also included classmates such as Morgan and Michaela Colacino, Leah Lockwood and Faythe Burns.
And her tears continued throughout the brief, but meaningful ceremony that included her boyfriend Ben Perrone, clad in the cap and gown he wore at the June 25 commencement ceremonies at NHS. He stood near her as NHS Principal Ganster presented her with her diploma and Hasenauer certified, on behalf of the Newark Board of Education and the State of New York, that she was now a graduate of the Newark Central School District.
As “Pomp and Circumstance” played on Hasenauer’s phone, the Superintendent instructed Guzman to move the tassel on her cap from left to the right, signifying she had graduated.
Guzman expressed heartfelt thanks for the caring people who had done something extra special for her.
“I was so happy,’’ she said. “I didn’t know everyone was coming. It was so nice and sweet.”
Watch videos from the event here: www.facebook.com/1805974826/posts/10215932260418478/?d=n