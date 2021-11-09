NEWARK — A year and a half ago, Newark High School senior Broden Haltiner pitched the idea of building a new pedestrian bridge for his Eagle Scout project in the Silver Hill Technology Park.
That’s when the Newark High School varsity boys and girls cross country teams ran to the Wayne Economic Development Corp., which owns the land. Haltiner was not only given approval to do so, but also received permission from WEDC CEO and Executive Director Brian Pincelli to dedicate the bridge to his coach, Joe Contario.
On Oct. 9, during the Legends Invitational cross country race there, Haltiner got his wish.
The bridge he built with his teammates last year, alongside a parallel, identical bridge built by NHS senior, teammate and fellow Eagle Scout Michael Oberdorf, along with other team members, was dedicated to Contario, who retired last year after 43 years of coaching the sport. The surprise bridge dedication followed Contario, who now lives in Florida with his wife, Darlene, being honored as a legend by the NHS coach Rob Castor.
Haltiner addressed Contario in a speech commemorating the event.
“Coach — you have dedicated your life to cross country and track & field. You retired in 2020 during Covid and we didn’t get a chance to thank you for your 43 years of coaching the sport. Thank you for your passion, wisdom, dedication, and love. You have influenced and inspired so many athletes and students throughout your career at Newark High School,” said Haltiner. “Today, Newark cross country would like to honor you and your 43 years of coaching by dedicating the South bridge in your name. You are a Newark legendary coach and the bridge will now be named Contario Bridge. It will forever remind those that come to this park how truly special you are to the Newark community.”