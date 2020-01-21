NEWARK — It’s that time of year again when rehearsals for the Newark High School spring musical have begun and a flurry of myriad preparatory activities for the March 6 to 8 production is in full swing.
So why this show?
“I was drawn to “Big Fish” because of the beautiful story and music,” said Director Emily Howard. “ There is a line right at the beginning of the show: ‘the best part of an adventure is the people you meet.’ I believe firmly that everyone we meet in life becomes part of our own story. I am excited to have this group of students tackle this idea. “Big Fish” revolves around the relationship between a father (Edward) and his son (Will). Edward tells “Big Fish” tales about his past and his skeptical son attempts to find the truth in the stories. There are a few key characters that are literally larger than life (for example a giant, a mermaid, a witch, a werewolf) but ultimately every single person Edward meets in life is part of his adventure.”
Howard said the show is based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton.
“Big Fish” tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest . . . and then some. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife, Sandra. But their son, Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theater — for an experience that’s richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.
“The content of this show requires a real maturity from our actors,” Howard said. “I think audiences are going to be very moved by the story.”
The cast includes Cody Acquista (Red Fang), Isabella Bailey (Lamb), Cora Barbera (Lamb), Jaston Brooks (Edward Bloom), Dylan Burley (Will Bloom) Kelsie Bushart (Fisherman), Ben Cepulo (Karl), Phillip Collom (General), Jack Comella (Don Price), Bria Dano (Jenny Hill), Isabelle Figueroa (Mermaid), Cherylanne Garrett (Witch), Ryan Hermenet (Amos Calloway), Ethan Meeks (Mayor), McKinley Miller (Dr. Bennett), Stevie Skvarek (Zacky Price), Deborah Szarek (Josephine Bloom), Gabriella Taylor (Sandra Bloom) and Luke Taylor (Young Will).
The ensemble includes Brooklyn Baker, Tanner Blaisdell, Anna Bouwens, Grace Casler, Stephanie Chetney, Sofia Comer, Madison Fantauzzi, JJ Fontanez-Orwen, Jazmine Guzman, Jenna Havert, Emma Healy, Samantha Johnson, Meiah Johnson-Danzey, Natalie Kelley, Kylie Lewis, Andrea Malach, Laura Meeks, Paris Morris, Nadia Rothpearl, Brenna Stefanides, Veronica Swann, Anna Szarek, Abdiel Ubiles, Emma Whiting and Amber Wilson.
Production leads are Cody Acquista (dance captain), Isabella Bailey (lighting design), Kody Cobb (hair design), Andrew Flock (assistant stage manager), Abigail Nezelek (assistant stage manager), Deborah Szarek (graphic design) and Kayla Williams (stage manager).
The crew includes Jordan Brooks, Blake Aldrich, Julia Arielly, Sara George, Madison Jorgensen, Liam Joslyn, Jacob Stalker and Preston Precourt.
Student orchestra members are Alexandra Briggs, Rachel George and Lisa Lape.
Adult staff includes Emily Howard (director/choreographer), Kate Flock (music director), Rebekah Valerio (instrumental Mmusic director), Mary Lou Bonnell (accompanist) and Dave Howard (set design).
The show will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7 in the NHS auditorium and at 2 p.m. March 8.