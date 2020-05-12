NEWARK — Newark High School Principal Tom Roote put together an hour-long, Vaudevillian-style, 15-act Virtual Variety Show that aired online April 17 in hopes of igniting joy and lowering understandably heightened stress levels among Newark High School students after they navigated through their first full week of a more rigorous, remote course work regimen than they’d been following since the Covid-19 shutdown began one month earlier.
The variety show undoubtedly cheered those who watched, especially seniors who are missing a lot of the special events in the waning months of their final year in high school.
Twitter analytics revealed lots viewed, liked and or retweeted the various brief, clever, uplifting and some downright corny acts performed by math teachers Shannon Hersh, Melissa Allison and Robert Castor; English teacher John Dalton, Assistant Principal administrative interns Jason Dentel and Tiffany Cohrs; Instructional Coach Robin Uveges, social studies teachers Mark Eakins and Dave Roman, special education teacher Sarah Kiley; science teachers Lindsay Walters and Stephen True; Drama Club Director Emily Howard; and Bronte, NHS’ therapy dog owned by Eakins.
To watch all the acts, go to https://twitter.com/Newark_HS.
Just as comedian/actor Bob Hope and many entertainers brought joy to countless military service men and women serving overseas during 57 USO tours between 1941 and 1991, Roote and others in the school district realize how vitally important it is to lift spirits during uncertain times like the ones we’re currently living in because of coronavirus concerns.
While the NHS Principal and the other staffers in the Virtual Variety Show couldn’t see the smiles the online show has brought to those who’ve watched from their homes, the Twitter analytics suggest it may have made a very positive difference.
Especially the humorous, final “fishing” act starring Roote that without a doubt evoked “ahhhs” from those watching as it ended on a tender note with the principal’s “catch” revealing his heart.