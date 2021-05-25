NEWARK — To say Sam Lovejoy, the new library media specialist at Newark Middle School, is enthusiastic about his new job would be an understatement.
Since he started Feb. 1, the library that had been closed to students for more than a year amid COVID-19 concerns has reopened.
Lovejoy, who worked as a library assistant and special events coordinator at the Rochester Public Library while in grad school, became well-versed in COVID guidelines and precautions and immediately implemented them at NMS. Next, he “flipped the library” by relocating the fiction and non-fiction books to the north side front of the library. The larger fiction section, which Lovejoy asserts middle school students are most interested in, is closest to the entrance of the library and not far from the front desk in case students need his help in finding a book.
The south side of the library is now entirely used for classroom space. Students use it throughout the day to take in-school Zoom courses to handle overflow from classrooms where the number of students exceed COVID guidelines.
Lovejoy also is using the space to teach classes on researching skills, information literacy, and how to use the internet safely. Other teachers also use the library classroom space.
“I love to teach and teach from the library,” he said. “It’s a place where students can learn almost any type of curriculum and having a dedicated space with updated technological resources was a priority for me. The IT folks installed a smart board for me that allows me to teach using the most updated methods.”
He noted that he’s been working with the 6th grade ELA team to teach research skills as part of a Diversity Heroes unit. He said it’s been rewarding to watch them grow in their knowledge and skill sets relating to research.
Among his many duties, Lovejoy helps students with some of the tech issues that arise with their laptops.
“I’m able to do a lot of fixes in-house and can help students with a lot of common issues so that we can hopefully keep their laptops in good working condition,” he said.
Lovejoy’s future plans include getting a second smart board installed in the back of the library and having a full second classroom setup where teachers are able to sign out the space and use it for instruction.