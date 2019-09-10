NEWARK — More than half of the 167 incoming Newark Middle School sixth-graders attended a three-hour-long “Sixth Grade Camp” in late August.
Developed by the sixth-grade teachers this year as means of making students feel at ease in their new building, the three-hour camp preceded the school’s annual, hour-long “Locker Night.”
Camp activities began with a welcoming assembly in the auditorium where students played a game and then each was given one of four colored cards indicating which of four groups of 25 they would participate with in four, 30-minute camp activities.
They included:
• A scavenger hunt search of the classrooms in the Neighborhood, the middle, sixth-grade hallway where most of their classes are held, during which they met sixth-grade teachers.
• Each student symbolically planting a bean in baggy containers in the Science Lab that they will watch grow during the next few months as they will grow in their Middle School experience.
• Making colored magnetic schedule boards they hung inside their new lockers where each student also found a Newark Reds sports sling bag.
• Making sundaes with various kinds of toppings in the cafeteria as a “Get To Know You” activity.
All of the sixth grade teachers wore T-shirts — donated by Crazy Dog T-Shirts of Rochester — with Bitmoji “pictures” of themselves on them — the same “pictures” that appeared outside their classrooms.
Parents also were provided an overview of Middle School life by Principal Teresa Prinzi and Assistant Principals John Ginter and Laurie Palmisano.
Carpenter also noted eight new seventh- and eighth-graders also attended “Locker Night,” giving them a chance to get acquainted with their new school, tour the building, obtain their schedules, visit their lockers and participate in a hot dog barbecue.