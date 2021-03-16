NEWARK — Two Newark Middle School seventh-graders will compete in the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee this Saturday at the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Conference Center.
Braydan Sherman and Olivia Demer, who finished 1-2 in the local bee, have qualified for the regional event that was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Another Newark seventh-grader, Caleb Coleman, is the alternate.
Newark Middle School English Language Arts teacher Mel Hager, who coordinates the Newark district bee each year, said the process this year involved national webinar attendance through Scripps, regional meetings, and countless email communication with Scripps and regional director Mary Harvey.
NMS ran each stage of its bee virtually, through the official Scripps Spelling Bee program, allowing opportunities for students in grades 6-8, both hybrid and virtual. Students who qualified after the first spelling test went on to compete in the district event.
“While the challenges to host a bee were many this year, I am happy our district managed to provide the opportunity for the six students who chose to compete in the district level this year,” Hager said. “I’d also like to thank the Scripps National Spelling Bee and our regional spelling bee director for their continued communication and efforts to help make this opportunity possible for our youth.”
She congratulated every student who chose to compete. Sixth-graders Jonathan Mayzak, Alexis Huntington, and Ridley Chandler also qualified for the Newark bee.
“Qualifying for the spelling bee takes considerable skill, while participation requires the addition of courage and confidence from our spellers,” Hager said. “Thanks not only goes to our contestants, but their families for their participation and flexibility. I will be working to provide time leading up to the regional bee for our representatives to study and practice word etymology, spelling, and best practices in preparation.”
One winner from Saturday’s regional competition will advance to the National Spelling Bee.
“The National Spelling Bee will be quite different this year as well,” Hager explained. “The first three rounds will be held virtually and then they will host the final round of 10-12 spellers in Orlando, Fla., at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.”
The Times will have coverage of Saturday’s regional event at fltimes.com this weekend and in print in the March 15 edition.