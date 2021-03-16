WOLCOTT — The North Rose-Wolcott Central School District has partnered with Safe School Helpline to offer a new way for students, staff and parents to report safety concerns to district leadership privately.
Safe School Helpline is an app, text line, website and toll-free number that anyone may use to report a threatening or disruptive situation anonymously, including thoughts of suicide or self-harm, violence, weapons, bullying, drug and alcohol use, or theft. Once the Safe School Helpline receives a report, it sends a copy of the information to school officials, who can then investigate the report and determine how to best act on it.
Users’ names and contact information will not be shared with school administrators. Additionally, users with mental health concerns can contact the Safe School Helpline and be connected with mental health support immediately.
Trained counselors are available 365 days a year, 24/7, to talk with people seeking assistance in coping with suicidal thoughts, depression, or feelings of loneliness and loss via the Safe School Helpline for Apple and Android smart phones, at www.safeschoolhelpline.com, by texting “TIPS” to 66746, or by calling 1-800-418-6423, ext. 359.