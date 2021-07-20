...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WYOMING...NORTHEASTERN
CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHEASTERN ERIE...LIVINGSTON...NORTHERN ALLEGANY...
SOUTHEASTERN GENESEE AND SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO COUNTIES...
At 757 PM EDT, an area of strong thunderstorms were clustered near
Wales Center, or 8 miles southeast of East Aurora, moving east at 15
mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include...
Geneseo, Dansville, Letchworth State Park, Boston, Le Roy,
Springville, Perry, Warsaw, Colden, Mount Morris, Attica, Pavilion,
Conesus, Arcade, Franklinville, Belfast, Cuba, Rushford, Naples and
Chaffee.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 8.
Interstate 86 between exits 27 and 32.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
TIME...MOT...LOC 2357Z 290DEG 15KT 4269 7849