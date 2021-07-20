NORTH ROSE — The North Rose-Wolcott Summer Feeding Program is offering prepackaged breakfasts and lunches for pickup at three locations this summer. Anyone 18 years or younger is eligible to receive meals through the program. Parents may pick up meals for their children.

Meals will be available weekdays through Aug. 20. Pickups will occur at the following locations and times:

• North Rose-Wolcott Elementary School: 8:15-9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

• North Rose-Wolcott High School: 8-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

• Leavenworth Middle School (New Hartford Street entrance; this is a walk-up site): 1-1:30 p.m.

