WOLCOTT — The North Rose-Wolcott National Honor Society inducted 14 new members in a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 7 at North Rose-Wolcott High School.
The school-wide ceremony was conducted by current NHS members, High School Principal Brian Read, and NHS adviser Michele Bartholomew.
Bartholomew introduced the new members by reading their achievements, extra-curricular activities, and praise from NR-W staff. Each new member was escorted to the stage by returning NHS members.
New NHS members are Lauren Bullard, Janet Cooper, Zach Gilbert, Alexes Hunt, Aubrey Liseno, Connor Majkszak, Hannah Mathes, Nayeli Morales, Eva Norris, Isabelle Steverson, Madeline Tompkins, Brianna Vezzose, Abi Jo Wanek and Lucy Zhang.
They join returning members Justin Bachman, Hailey DeNoto, Kaylee Dunn, Emma Durham, Skylar Fox, MacKenzie Frazer, Obadiah Gregg, AnnaMae Humbert, Kennedy Jones, Sydney Reppi, Sophie Roberts, Paige Shipley, Morgan VanFleet, Hannah Ward, Dominique Warring and Grace Zlobl.
NHS membership is based on scholarship, service, leadership, and character. Candidates are required to have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 90 percent. The chapter aims to create enthusiasm for scholarship, stimulate a desire to render service, promote worthy leadership, and encourage the development of character in NR-W students.