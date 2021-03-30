NORTH ROSE — Mrs. LaValley’s class at North Rose-Wolcott High School has been performing acts of kindness throughout the school and district. On March 26, they took their giving spirits out into the community, visiting the Wayne County Public Health offices in Lyons to drop off care packages and cards for staff.
Students chose to recognize the public health department because of its efforts to keep the community safe and healthy and keep schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The class traveled by school bus to WCPH to share their thanks in person, holding up signs that read “Thanks!” and “You’re awesome!” Students handed out “survival packages” that they put together for staff, including candy, bookmarks and handwritten cards, and offered remarks expressing their gratitude for Wayne County Public Health and their dedication to helping the community.
Public health staff were excited to receive the care packages and thankful for the students’ generosity.