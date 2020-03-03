GENEVA — “High in Plain Sight,” a substance abuse awareness and prevention training, will be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23 at the Geneva High School auditorium, 101 Carter Road.
This training is free and open to the entire Ontario County community. This workshop, led by Officer Jermaine Galloway, will empower those who attend to identify and fight substance abuse problems in the community. His presentation will also inform attendees of the current trends in youth and adult substance abuse.
“You can’t stop what you don’t know,” Galloway said.
Visit tallcopsaystop.com to learn more about Galloway and his initiative.
Free pizza and drinks will be provided at 5:30 p.m. Free childcare is also included and starts at 6:15 p.m. Pizza and childcare are provided courtesy of Geneva City Schools.
All attendees have a chance to win a door prize. Options include a $100 gift card to Kindred Fare, a $50 gift card to Cosentino’s Ristorante and a $25 gift card to Cam’s Pizzeria.
For more information, call Kristin Grillone at (315) 568-1187 or visittallcopsaysstop.com.