Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of-Corning, and his fellow members of the Conference of Italian-American State Legislators announced that applications are being accepted online for the group’s annual scholarship program.
Four scholarships will be awarded, each totaling $4,000. Two will be awarded based on academic achievement, while two will be athletic scholarships.
The application deadline is the close of business March 19. Students residing in the 132nd Assembly District can apply at www.nyiacsl.org/. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only online applications will be accepted and reviewed this year.
“These scholarships truly make a difference,” Palmesano said. “So many families are struggling to help their kids get through college. So many of our young people are struggling under the burden of student loan debt. That’s why offering these scholarships is such an important priority for us every year. We want to help students realize their dreams. We want to help them build a brighter future.”
Questions regarding the application process should be directed to Palmesano’s district office at (607) 776-9691.