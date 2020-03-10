Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, and his fellow members of the Conference of Italian-American State Legislators are announcing that applications are now available for their annual scholarship program.
Four scholarships will be awarded, each totaling $4,000. Two will be awarded based on academic achievement and two will be athletic scholarships.
The deadline to apply is the close of business on Friday, March 13. Students residing in the 132nd Assembly District can receive a scholarship application by contacting Palmesano’s District Office at (607) 776-9691.
“These scholarships truly make a difference,” said Palmesano. “So many families are struggling to help their kids get through college. So many of our young people are struggling under the burden of student loan debt. That’s why offering these scholarships is such an important priority for us every year.”
“We want to help students realize their dreams. We want to help them build a brighter future.”
“I’m proud to be a member of the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators. We’re a bipartisan group working to improve our communities while celebrating our shared heritage,” said Palmesano.