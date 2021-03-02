PENN YAN — Penn Yan Academy held its 27th annual Academic Excellence Day Feb. 11-12. This year, 109 students were recognized for achieving an academic average of 90 or better during the 2019-20 school year.
There were 61 letters, 30 pins, and 18 plaques awarded. Letter recipients earned an overall grade of 90 or better for one year; pin recipients accomplished the feat for two years; and plaque recipients have been at 90 or better for three years.
The event began with lunch for the recipients. Penn Yan Mayor Leigh MacKerchar read a proclamation proclaiming Feb. 12, 2021, as Academic Excellence Day in the village. In addition, congratulatory remarks were made by school district Superintendent Howard Dennis, and by Academy Principal Dave Pullen.
The keynote speaker was Brenda Travis. Pullen presented the recipients with their awards.