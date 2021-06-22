PENN YAN — Students in Pam Grabosky Smith’s pre-kindergarten art class created their depictions of what home means to them. They discussed the concept of home and read books about this theme.
Their artwork is on display at the Penn Yan Public Library during the month of June. It is part of the Penn Yan Action Coalition’s 2021 Community Read. “Home Now” is the true story of how thousands of Somali immigrants settled in Lewiston, Maine, and were part of the reinvention of the community.
The first Zoom book discussion session took place June 1 and was full of animated conversation. The following week’s Zoom discussion welcomed the author of “Home Now,” Cynthia Anderson, to participate. The final session, which took place June 15, focused on local connections.