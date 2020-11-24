PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Rotary Club honored Casey Marcellus as Student of the Month on Nov. 17, at the Penn Yan Academy Library. For every month of each school year the club honors an outstanding Penn Yan student who demonstrates The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions that build goodwill and friendships.
This month’s honoree, Casey Marcellus, an 11th grade honor student at Penn Yan Academy, is a hard-working, successful, and caring student who impresses students and teachers alike.
Casey, with her mother Kathleen at her side, was presented by PYA vice principal Warren Kinsey, who reported that Casey is a living model of the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.” Casey works on the school yearbook committee, which is working creatively and diligently despite COVID-19 challenges to create a book of memories of this school year that can be enjoyed and cherished by PYA students and faculty. As a member of the PYA Pep Club, she is helping to create fun events for her fellow students. A member of the Drama Club as well, Casey is involved in preparing a virtual drama event. She also uses her time and talent, as a member of the PYA FFA, to work on fundraising projects. Mr. Kinsey said that Casey works in all these groups to bring out a positive outlook in all the students of Penn Yan Academy.
Her involvement in these extra-curricular activities has not at all hindered her excellence as a student. Casey will be graduating from high school a year early to begin her college studies at either Keuka College or FLCC. She plans to major in psychology, working toward gaining knowledge and skills to work effectively with those in prison.
Casey received a framed Student of the Month certificate and a $25 gift card from Longs’ Cards and Books. The Student of the Month program is presented and sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club and made possible with the support of Community Bank, Five Star Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, and Lyons National Bank.