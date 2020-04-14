NEWARK — On their final day Feb. 14, before their week-long break, Perkins School children enjoyed an early morning assembly celebrating the 100th day of the school year.
Highlights of the event included:
• 100 colorful tethered helium balloons released inside the packed gymnasium as students and staff sang a 100 counting song.
• Kindergarten pupil Gabriel Figueroa, being the 100th pupil to enter the gymnasium before the assembly, won a 100-day necklace made by Courtney Dentel, who teaches Pre-K through second grade visual art classes at Lincoln and Perkins.
• Wayne County Humane Society Executive Director Mark Plyter received 100 items to benefit the shelter donated by students and staff.
Before the assembly:
• Perkins School students made 100 Valentine cards that were taken to the Wayne County Nursing Home and distributed to residents.
• Each floor in the school also set a goal of students performing 100 acts of pride that were written on hearts and displayed on bulletin boards.
• Every student also made a 100-day project