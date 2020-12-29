NEWARK — Since the beginning of December, pre-kindergarten through second-graders at Perkins School, in collaboration with staffers, parents and students, collected non-perishable food items, hats and mittens for the Newark Food Closet.
Newark Food Closet co-chairs Lisa Barrett and Becky Jandreau came to the school Dec. 18 to collect boxes containing 173 non-perishable food items that were arranged around the Christmas tree decorated with 82 donated hats and mittens.
Kindergarten teacher Beth James organized the food drive and commented that it was a “team effort by the whole school.”
“From our custodial staff setting up the tree, to teachers bringing in boxes and wrapping them and students and staff bringing in food and hats and gloves,” James said. “I am just blown away at how our school and families came together for our community during this time of need.”
Barrett and Jandreau were appreciative of the drive sponsored by pre-K and kindergarten pupils.
Barrett noted the Newark Food Closet in the basement of the Newark Emmanuel United Methodist Church is in need of canned fruits, vegetables, beans, soups, and other canned food items like SpaghettiOs, along with monetary donations.
The Food Closet is open from 10 a.m. until noon weekdays. Food donations can be dropped off during that time or at the Citizens Bank branch, 711 W. Miller St.
Send monetary contributions by making out a check to Newark Food Closet and mailing it to 301 E. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513.