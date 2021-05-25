PHELPS — In an effort that included employees from every department, the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District prepared and delivered approximately 281,000 meals to students learning remotely from the start of the pandemic through February 2021.
Midlakes’ food services team was joined by maintenance and transportation staff, teachers and teacher aides, drivers, and other school workers who stepped up to ensure that no student went hungry by providing access to free meals funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
On May 10, the district began offering a food pickup option for families from 6:30-7:30 a.m. every Monday in the middle school bus loop. Families must fill out an online form for service, even if they currently receive meals, at www.midlakes.org/Page/4571.
Direct questions regarding meal service to Swarthout at jswarthout@midlakes.org or by calling (315) 548-6415.