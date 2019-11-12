PENN YAN — Biomedical Club at Penn Yan Academy (under the direction of Brenda Travis) recently hosted. Emma Brixen, PA-C, a physician assistant at the University of Rochester Medical Center office of otolaryngology.
Brixen’s talk included distinguishing medical specialties (particularly physician assistant and nurse practitioner), program and career pathway decision making, procedures and equipment of her role as a health provider (audiogram interpretation, hearing loss, nasal cautery). Students have since expressed their appreciation for her insight on planning, educational options, and career direction.
Biomedical Club seeks to introduce students to the vastness of biological and medical related endeavors growing in demand. The Biomedical Science club is an extension of Project Lead the Way, Biomedical Science courses taught at Penn Yan Academy.