NEWARK — Pirates and other volunteers affiliated with the Pirate Toy Fund, a non-profit organization that distributes free toys year-round to children in need throughout the Greater Rochester region, visited the Kelley School recently.
“The day kicked off with an assembly full of laughter, music, dance, and smiles,” Kelley School teacher Christina Sullivan said. “Our students couldn’t take their eyes off the Pirates during the assembly and the Pirates had the entire auditorium participating.”
Sullivan’s mom, Susan, who lives in Fairport and who serves on the Pirate Toy Fund Board of Directors, suggested the charitable organization come to Kelley School after it won a grant to expand its outreach in the region. The organization travels around the region providing memorable events for children.
“After the assembly, every student got to experience a carnival-like atmosphere in our gymnasium where students played games and interacted with the Pirates and different characters, such as Spiderman, Frozen characters, Belle, Captain America, etc.,” Christina Sullivan continued. “In addition to the carnival, every student received a goody bag filled with toys, pencils, stickers, and snacks. Lastly, every student got their own Kona-ice treat! Kelley School is grateful to have been selected for this extraordinary event.”
To learn more about the Pirate Toy Fund, visit www.piratetoyfund.org.