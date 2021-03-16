The Retired Educators of New York Central Western Zone is extending a grant opportunity of $1,000 to public school teachers and administrators within a 10-county area for the 2021-22 school year, including Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates.
The Hudson-Kramer Memorial Grant is to be used for a program or project to improve instruction and/or academic achievement, or in support of a current issue. District superintendents have received the grant applications that are due by May 14 through the mail.
The application is available online at www.cwzretiredteachers.org.
For more information, contact Sandy Kushner at skushner13@hotmail.com.