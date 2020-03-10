ROCHESTER — The Rochester Museum & Science Center recognized local educators and organizations making a difference and exciting the community about opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) at the RMSC STEM Awards, presented by GW Lisk.
The breakfast and awards ceremony were held on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Strathallan Hotel.
Adam Frank, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Rochester, served as the keynote speaker for the award ceremony.
Recipients were:
STEM Catalyst Awards: These awards recognize area organizations or individuals that develop and encourage an environment that promotes innovation in science and technology, or that has utilized science and technology to form a lasting impact on the Greater Rochester Region. STEM Catalyst Awards are presented in the following categories: Optics/Photonics/Imaging, Sustainability/Agriculture/Food Production, and Software/Manufacturing and Technology (including coding, robotics, and gaming). The 2020 recipients for these awards are:
STEM Catalyst recipient in the Optics/Photonics/Imaging category: Tom Battley; Rochester Regional Photonics Cluster
STEM Catalyst recipient in the Sustainability/Agriculture/Food Production category: Impact Earth
STEM Catalyst recipient in the Software/Manufacturing and Technology (including coding, robotics, and gaming) category: Aldon Corp.
STEM Education Awards: Presented at elementary, secondary and university levels, these awards recognize innovative teaching in STEM education. Educators and/or administrators are recognized for innovation in inspiring students to understand, appreciate, and apply STEM concepts from PreK through higher education. The 2020 recipients for these awards are:
STEM Education recipient, PreK to 6: Blaine Broughton, Enrichment Teacher, Fred W. Hill Elementary School
STEM Education recipient, 7 to 12: Pathways Technology Early College High School (PTECH); Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES
STEM Education recipient, Higher Education/Adult Education: Women In Computing (WiC); Rochester Institute of Technology
