ROCHESTER — With the Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Rochester campus closed, staff have worked diligently to prepare and share science-themed content online. Thus far, the RMSC has shared more than 30 at-home experiments, available on the RMSC website, and a variety of educational videos, available on the RMSC’s YouTube Channel.
With the goal of keeping the community engaged with STEM learning, and to assist in K-12 remote education, the RMSC created two web pages young learners can access from home: RMSC Open for Curiosity and RMSC Virtual Classroom.
The Open for Curiosity web page is meant to engage casual learners and science-enthusiasts who may be looking for some fun experiments and demonstrations to watch at home. Visitors can find a list of science experiments to do at home and videos of explosive science demonstrations. The page is updated every week with new content.
The RMSC Virtual Classroom web page contains a list of experiments students can try that build competency toward New York State Science Learning Standards. The experiments are grouped by grade-level and include offerings for all grades, from preschool through high school.
In addition to creating new space on the RMSC’s website for digital offerings, the institution also posts new videos on YouTube every weekday. As part of its weekly video schedule, the RMSC shares a Science Storytime every Tuesday at 3 p.m., where families can tune in to read a story and participate in a fun activity to further their understanding of science. On Wednesdays at 11 a.m., the RMSC shares a Virtual Planetarium show, which are adaptations of some popular programs shown at the Strasenburgh Planetarium. On Thursdays at 4 p.m., the RMSC shares an additional Virtual Planetarium show called “The Sky This Week,” an adaptation of the popular star show, “The Sky Tonight.”
Info: rmsc.org.