Roberts Wesleyan College welcomes Executive Director of Adult and Graduate Enrollment

ROCHESTER — Roberts Wesleyan College is pleased to announce that Andrew Gilbert has been appointed executive director of adult and graduate enrollment, effective May 9.
Gilbert brings 22 years of experience in higher education enrollment management and recruitment to his new role, most recently serving as the registrar for graduate and professional students at Azusa Pacific University.
As executive director of adult and graduate enrollment, Gilbert will focus on innovative enrollment strategy at Roberts Wesleyan College, including developing and implementing programs that will achieve the vision for serving students’ needs and educational goals, from new graduate students to students who are returning to college to finish their degrees.