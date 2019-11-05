NEWARK — Morning television feature reporter Michael Schwartz recently visited Newark High School as part of Good Day Rochester’s earrrrrrly “Friday Morning Lights” segments.
On Friday, Sept. 27, he talked to students, athletes and club members. In addition to highlighting the upcoming Big Homecoming Weekend Friday evening football game against Wayne Central, Schwartz took a look at other programs at NHS.
“Good Day Rochester” airs weekday mornings from 5 to 7 a.m. on 13WHAM and 6:30 to 9 a.m. on FOX Rochester (WUHF).
Members of the many NHS athletic teams, NHS instrumental and vocal musicians, The Fox NCSD mascot, and other students and staff were featured during the six segments.
During one “Friday Morning Lights” segment, NHS senior Lynzee Havert, a member of the girls varsity soccer team, told Schwartz how much Newark athletes appreciate participating in “sports they love” on the new fields and track in the NHS athletic complex. Chris Corey, director of health, physical education & athletics for the NCSD, agreed, noting the new facilities also more safely allow sports competition in inclement weather.
Another segment focused on the recognition fine arts programs at NHS. One of the projects highlighted was the beginning of the creation of a mural depicting the history of potato farming in Savannah. NHS graphic design, photography, media art and arts-in-culture teacher James Zeger is overseeing the largely-student driven project commissioned by the town of Savannah.
He is co-founder of Mural Mania with Lyons resident Mark DeCracker that has done several murals in Wayne County communities in recent year — the latest in the T. Spencer Knight Park along the Erie Canal in downtown Newark.
Three NHS Art Club members — Grace Ketcham, a senior and juniors Ashley Allegretti and Catlyn McEmery who worked on that project this last summer and will be among those creating the new mural — were also interviewed.
Yet another segment found Schwartz visiting the outside courtyard garden completed in August that’s adorned with 33 unique birdhouses, made during the last few months of the 2018-19 school year by students in Amy O’Connor’s pottery and advanced pottery classes and Renee Bailey’s mixed media and drawing and painting 2 classes.
He also spoke with senior Shenna Harris in the new multicultural studies English 12 Class taught by NHS English teacher Danielle Ohlson and Bailey that allows students to creatively integrate art and history into English.
And finally, he talked with Ohlson about “It’s REAL” (Rights, Education, Advocacy, Leadership) group at NHS that she advises and one of its leaders, Tajhmere Greene.