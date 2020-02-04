ROCHESTER — The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is accepting applications for the Douglas Lowry Award.
The award, which is named for the late Dean of the Eastman School of Music, Douglas Lowry, will be given to two current high school seniors who have excelled in music and who plan to continue their music education in college. Applications will be accepted through March 27.
Winners of the 2020 award will be invited to perform at this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 26 and will earn a $1,000 award for college expenses.
Last year’s winners, Raymond Feng, Natalie LeClair and Robert Varon, performed at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.
The Douglas Lowry Award is underwritten by LVW Advisors.
From its beginning, the RMHF had Dean Douglas Lowry as a trusted advisor and supporter. He was instrumental in making Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre the home for RMHF’s annual induction ceremonies. Past award recipients have included instrumentalists and vocalists and covered the music spectrum from classical, jazz, pop and musical theater. The Douglas Lowry Award application is available online at http://rochestermusic.org/douglas-lowry-award/.