WATERLOO — The Seneca County Substance Abuse and Suicide coalitions are offering a free session, “More Than Sad: Suicide Prevention for Parents,” from 7-8 p.m. tomorrow at the Seneca Falls Elks Lodge 992 on West Bayard Street.
Missy Stolfi, the area director of the Western & Greater Central New York chapters of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will help parents recognize signs of depression and other mental health problems, teach them tips for initiating a conversation with their child, and how to get their son or daughter help.
Whether interested in attending in person or watching the live stream, people are asked to preregister karen@uwseneca.org.
In addition, a teen program for all Seneca County youth will be held at the Elks before the parent program, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. “It’s Real: Teens and Mental Health” is a 45-minute program that seeks to provide young people with mental health education and resources.
It will cover the following topics:
• What is mental health? How is it similar to, or different from, physical health?
• How to notice signs of someone needing help.
• Tips and strategies for having a caring conversation with someone you might be worried about.
• Methods of self-care for mind, body, soul and surroundings.
• Examples of trustworthy resources.
• How reaching out to trusted adults can help teens manage their mental health.
The presentation includes brief video narratives featuring well-known GenZ influencers sharing their own experiences with mental health, and what they found helpful at the time.
Targeted at teens ages 14-18, it is directed to be presented to high school classes or community settings with groups of comparably aged adolescents.
For more information on “More Than Sad,” visit https://afsp.org/more-than-sad.