WATERLOO — Seneca County is hosting a student art contest sponsored by the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition.
The theme of the art contest is “The Harmful Effects of THC (Marijuana).” Students in grades 6-8 at Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Romulus and South Seneca are welcome to submit work to their individual schools that incorporates the risks of the drug “THC” on the growing brain and body.
The best posters are eligible for prizes.
Students who wish to participate should bring their best art to the main office of their school by April 30. Winners will be announced May 14.
Contest rules are as follows:
• Groups of 1-4 artists.
• Any size art accepted, any type of art accepted.
• School district winners will move on to the county-wide contest.
• Post must be submitted to the main office by April 30.
• Each artist must tape an individual permission slip to the project.
• Must use information from one of these websites:
— medlineplus.gov/marijuana.html.
For more information and to get a permission slip, visit your local Seneca County school office.