SENECA FALLS — Nicole Siwarski of Seneca Falls, the daughter of Walter and Colleen Siwarski, has been selected to become a member of the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Class of 2025 as a first-year professional student in the Doctor of Pharmacy Program.
The 2018 Mynderse Academy graduate will begin her PharmD studies this fall.
Siwarski is completing her undergraduate requirements in chemistry on a pre-pharmacy track 3 + 4 program at Roberts Wesleyan College near Rochester. At Roberts, Siwarski has made the Dean’s List Highest Honors (3.9-4.0 grade-point average) every semester. She is a member of the Honors Program and chair of the Student Senate, and continues to pursue a passion for musical endeavors.
In addition to her studies, Siwarski is employed part-time with Roberts’ Chemistry Department, the Campus Undergraduate’s Admissions Office, and Kinney Drugs in Seneca Falls as a pharmacy technician.