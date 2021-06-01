NEWARK — Sixteen Newark High School juniors and one senior were inducted into the Newark High School chapter of the National Honor Society at an evening ceremony May 20.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was held outside the front entrance of the school.
The new inductees: Cody Acquista, Devina Bueg, Gabriel Caraballo, Everett Cole, Caleb George-Cady, Kyliegh Gunther-Fox, Broden Haltiner, Jenna Havert, Madison Jorgensen, Emma Kuhn, Elijah Malach, Megan Napoleon, Stephen Skvarek, (senior) Anna Szarek, Courtni Tang, Gabriella Taylor and Trinity Wells.
Senior and chapter member Morgan Hildreth introduced fellow members Alexandra Briggs, Michaela Colacino, Phillip Collom, Rachel George, Ryan Hermenet, Leah Lockwood, Ryan Rossell, Jacob Stalker, Brenna Stefanides, Carter Steve and Julius Teabout.
“New members are scored on a rubric by a faculty council on the basis of four attributes: scholarship, character, leadership, and service,” said Stacey Brewer, NHS Earth Science teacher and National Honor Society Chapter advisor. “All candidates must have and maintain a scholastic average of at least 88 to be considered.”