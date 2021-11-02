SENECA FALLS — The following students were selected as “Students of the Month” for September at the Seneca Falls Middle School:
6th Grade
- Markana Cruz
- Logan Froehlich
- Markey Seneca
- Alicia Wang Qiu
7th Grade
- Ellie Karsten
- Reese Markel
- Noah Skinner
- Joseph Nigro
8th Grade
- Nathaniel Atherton
- Taurean Atherton
- Isaac Jang
- Mackenzie Morlang
Selections for “Student of the Month” are based on the students’ attitude, respect for the professional staff and peers, and participation in school activities.