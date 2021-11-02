SENECA FALLS — The following students were selected as “Students of the Month” for September at the Seneca Falls Middle School:

6th Grade

  • Markana Cruz
  • Logan Froehlich
  • Markey Seneca
  • Alicia Wang Qiu

7th Grade

  • Ellie Karsten
  • Reese Markel
  • Noah Skinner
  • Joseph Nigro

8th Grade

  • Nathaniel Atherton
  • Taurean Atherton
  • Isaac Jang
  • Mackenzie Morlang

Selections for “Student of the Month” are based on the students’ attitude, respect for the professional staff and peers, and participation in school activities.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...