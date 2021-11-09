SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Central School District is holding an open house tour of the new Operations Center at 2 Butler Ave. (formerly the bus garage) from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17.
Due to Covid protocols, all attending will be required to wear face coverings and sign up in advance for the 25-minute tour. Tours will run concurrently, with 10 people in each group.
To sign up for a tour, call Jackie Brown at (315) 568-5818 or visit the following link: https://tinyurl.com/3ak3u2pa.
District employees will direct people to designated parking spots.