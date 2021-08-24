SODUS — The Sodus Chamber of Commerce recently received a very interesting email. It read:
“Dear Madam or Sir, Let me introduce myself, I am Lynne Jackson, a 3rd grade teacher at Crestwood Intermediate School (Title One) in Chesapeake, Virginia. I have a simple request; I am in search of postcards from Sodus Point to include Lake Ontario. Why, because I have placed a very large map of the United States in the hallway outside my classroom and I teach my students about geography and history. I was looking for a way to excite them and help the students make a connection with our beautiful nation and everything it has to offer. So, I came up with this idea. Each day one of my students will read a postcard and note from various locations then place it on the map. Wow, what a way to make a connection and inspire my students to explore this great country of ours. Also, since my room is across from the library about 800 students will see the postcards and map, again how cool! My theme in my classroom is Adventure to Explore! So, I am hoping this simple request can be fulfilled. Thank you for taking the time to read my request. Please let me know if there is a way you can assist me in this quest! Remember there was a teacher in your past that excited and inspired you, that is my mission for my students. If you have any stickers, bookmarks, or brochures please send them along, my students would love them. I have 25 students.
Sincerely Yours, Lynne Jackson Crestwood Intermediate School 1240 Great Bridge Blvd. Chesapeake, VA 23320”
In response to this request, the Chamber sent a postcard showing the Lighthouse and Lake Ontario, 25 rack cards, as well as the 8th grade presentation the Chamber did on Sodus history. This included many facts such as where the word Sodus came from, tidbits from the War of 1812, and the Civil War, which included Juneteenth and more.