SODUS — Sodus Intermediate School has announced the names of September’s Students of Month. Students who received the designation are as follows:

Grade 4

  • Richard Arnold
  • Reagan Burman
  • Cameron Caraballo
  • Faith Darling
  • Jaymiere Davis
  • Gabriella Eastley
  • Kerlrina Estrame
  • Valeria Pacheco
  • Conner Stockton-Kobos
  • Lucas Tingue
  • Anton Thomas
  • Faela Ward

Grade 5

  • Elizabeth Bishop
  • Porschia Castro
  • Natalie Cincinello
  • Izabella Conner
  • Cristian Cruz Barcenas
  • Eligianna Fenn
  • Ailey Hogan
  • Gunner Johnson
  • Jose Molina
  • Darius Parks
  • Marc St Fleur
  • Raymond Thompson
  • Thorne Vanderbroek
  • Andre Watson

Grade 6

  • Trever Albright
  • Alex Bolanos
  • Jaharra Brown
  • Sophie Coulombe
  • Daphne Creason
  • Jah’Von Davis
  • Diego Irizarry
  • Izabella LaMark
  • Gabby Miranda
  • Sha’Torria Wilcher

