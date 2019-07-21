St. Michael School students visit Albany

PENN YAN — Fifth-graders from St. Michael School recently visited Albany and toured the state capital, meeting with state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning.
The students also took a tour of the state Senate and Assembly legislative chambers.
The following students took part in the visit: Colin Alexander, Jens Alexander, Ivana Giron Ardon, Aiden Griffiths, Alice Groom, Brady Mcloud, Ronan Mirchandani and Madisen Pierce.
The following parents joined the students on the trip: Scott and Dana Alexander, Mildred Espana, Billy and Heather Griffiths, Minnie Groom, Kevin Mcloud, Rohit Mirchandani, Amber Pierce and Cali McCredy.
