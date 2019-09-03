NEWARK — Fourteen Newark Central School District students received free haircuts in the Lincoln School gymnasium during a back-to-school haircuts and classroom supply drive event held at the school Aug. 25.
Students, from all five NCSD schools who registered online in advance of the event, received basic haircuts from Mason’s Barber Shop’s five barbers Anthony Soto, Daniel True, Justin Smith and the 105 W. Union St. shop’s co-owners Luis Rivera and Rich Fernandez.
Sponsors included Wegmans, BB’s Pizza, Tradition Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC, Market Alternatives LLC, and Premier Martial Arts.
Lincoln School staff that volunteered included teachers Cara Colf and Eileen Bruns; Elaine Erb and her daughter, Ava; and Lincoln School teacher assistant Mary Lasecki.