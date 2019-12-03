GENEVA — For more than 20 years, Hobart and William Smith Colleges have recognized exceptional students from the region with the Finger Lakes Scholarship.
The $120,000 ($30,000 per year) merit-based award is offered to students who have maintained an A average grade and are in the top 10 percent of their graduating class, on the high honor roll or an equivalent. Traditionally, high school guidance counselors have nominated students for the award, but HWS is also inviting students to self-nominate this year.
If a student is interested in the scholarship, they can complete the nomination form online at apply.hws.edu/register/FLX or contact Alison Boland, Associate Director of Admissions, at boland@hws.edu. To receive the scholarship funding, nominees must complete an admissions interview prior to Feb. 1 of their senior year, apply to and enroll at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Vice President and Dean of Admissions John Young encourages high school seniors from the area to use the Hobart and William Smith admissions and financial aid staff as a resource throughout the college application process, regardless of their intention to apply/enroll at HWS. The Colleges’ dedicated team of counselors is happy to review your application, practice for an admissions interview or help you complete your Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Contact the admissions office at (315) 781-3622 or admissions@hws.edu.