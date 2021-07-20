SENECA FALLS — In July and August, the Seneca Falls Library will offer a full calendar of events as part of its Summer Reading Program, geared towards keeping kids reading during the summer months. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales” and will help children to exercise their minds by learning about animals and wildlife and through programs which encourage creativity.
This summer, the Seneca Falls Library will offer kids over 30 different programs presented on 80 occasions. There will be a mix of both in-person and online programs.
Information on the Summer Reading Program and all upcoming events is available on the Seneca Falls Library website at www.senecafallslibrary.org.