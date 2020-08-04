ALBANY — The New York State Association of Professional Land Surveyors has launched a summer program to provide students with an opportunity for outdoor learning while also practicing social distancing.
NYSAPLS is offering the program, free of charge, for students to support continuing education during the summer vacation. The land surveying program will challenge New York students to utilize their math and science skills while getting outdoors and staying safe.
“Our hope is to support continuing education for our students in a fun and safe setting,” said Amber Carpenter, Managing Director at NYSAPLS. “This will be a different summer for students across the state, as many will not be able to take part in familiar or typical summer activities. We hope that these activities will help students exercise their math and science skills while learning more about surveying and having fun at the same time.”
The Summer Surveying Program is designed to introduce New York students to the concept of land surveying for boundary determination, teach them how to read and plot a boundary description and provide safe, related surveying activities that can be accomplished with other students, friends or family members. The program was created by NYSAPLS to introduce the younger generation to surveying, as well as also teaching students the importance and history of the profession.
Students, parents and teachers can access these materials by visiting the association’s website, www.nysapls.org/page/resources, or calling (518) 432-4046. The packet includes the lesson plans and all materials needed for the students to take part. Carpenter added that exposing students to the importance of surveying is critical as, like many professions, there is a need to attract young professionals to fill the ranks of retiring members in the coming years.
NYSAPLS represents more than 1,200 members — 75% of all licensed land surveyors throughout New York State. Founded in 1963, the goal of the association is to foster the establishment and maintenance of uniform high professional standards of work and ethics of the profession.