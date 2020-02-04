NEWARK — Stacey Quimby’s Advanced sixth-grade math class at Newark Middle School seemed to enjoy learning about rates and unit rates during a recent lesson, because technology made it more appealing.
Quimby’s students made use of two types of Microsoft instructional software — OneNote and Forms — on their laptop tablets.
Since October, each of the district’s 2,100 students was assigned a 1:1 computing device allowing offline access to class work, stored files and other educational materials, as well as pre-filtered use of the Internet. The tablets also enable students to digitally communicate with their teachers and vice versa.
Most of Quimby’s students took notes with Microsoft inking pens in OneNote, a digital notebook, that teachers and students share to keep their notes, documents and more in one place.
“OneNote enhances my lessons by allowing students to quickly access all of the documents in use in class in one place,” she explained later. ”They don’t have to search for individual papers or keep track of all of their work. There are no more ‘lost assignments.’ They are right in the “OneNote” program that functions just like paper and pencil. I also don’t need to get extra copies because they can get the work just by copying and pasting the documents into their notebook. Some students prefer paper and pencil, so those kids use their workbooks. I provide multiple ways for all learners to access the information.”
Quimby’s students were also quizzed on previous lesson material using Forms. The assessment was projected both on a screen in the front of the classroom and on the students’ tablets.
Working in conjunction with OneNote, Quimby said the Forms program grades students’ work, giving them immediate feedback.
“The nice thing about Forms is that all the content and feedback saves right into a page on OneNote so students will always have access to it without having to keep track of all of the work. The program also allows me to get feedback to students in a more timely manner,” she said.
Quimby also frequently uses PearDeck software that works along side PowerPoint to create interactive, real-time lessons.
“Students love seeing their work displayed on the projector when we use PearDeck,” she said. “Kiddos who typically wouldn’t participate without the technology, are willing to share their answers. Also, since it is anonymous, students take risks that they wouldn’t normally have taken. Students are able to see their work, or anonymously see other students’ work, to critique or use as an exemplar. I can give immediate feedback during a lesson and have students explain their work without having to take precious minutes of class time charting work on large paper.”
Quimby thinks there are advantages to the greater use of technology in her classes.
“I believe that there is a time and place for technology to be used as long as we don’t overuse it,’’ she said. “Sometimes, I get so excited about something new, I have to remind myself to keep it simple with technology. However, I have seen an improvement with engagement since the students have received their 1-1 devices. Not all kids love the idea of doing all of their work on a computer and would prefer a paper and pencil copy of the work. Technology is just another way I can differentiate and personalize instruction for our students.”
“I like to use my device because I can access different learning sites,” said Blake Steve, one of the students in Quimby’s Advanced Math 6 class. “I like to use the stylus on OneNote because it helps me write out my thinking.”
“I like how everything is so easily accessible,” added Trent Conklin. “I don’t have to keep track of a ton of papers.”