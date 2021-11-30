BRIGHTON — Allendale-Columbia School has announced an expansion of The Little School, a year-round childcare program for those 18 months to 3 years old.
In September 2020, Allendale-Columbia opened its doors to the Allendale-Columbia Little School. The program hit maximum capacity in its first year; as a result, The Little School will add a 2,000-square-foot expansion to accommodate additional families and will be complete in January 2022.
The new building will add two classrooms, one for students 18 months to 3 years old and the other geared for children ages 3-4. The Little School’s education is based on a Reggio Emilia-inspired, student-driven approach to learning. Children are encouraged to follow their natural curiosity and to investigate, explore and experiment in the world around them.
Through a combination of curriculum and guided projects, new ideas and topics are introduced to foster a love of learning.