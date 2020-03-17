Three from NHS to perform with youth orchestra

NEWARK — Three Newark High School students who are members of the 2019-20 Hochstein Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform with the HYSO for The Hochstein School’s free lunchtime “brown bag” Live from Hochstein from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on March 18 in the Hochstein Performance Hall.
They are NHS junior and French horn player Rachel George, who is the HYSO principal horn, NHS junior Joshua Mercer, a percussionist, and Elijah Malach, a sophomore at NHS who plays trumpet.
This year The Hochstein School celebrates its centennial and, as part of it, the 86-member HYSO, directed by Casey Springstead, will perform this special concert that will be broadcast live on WXXI 91.5 FM.
The first in a series, the March 18 concert will feature the HYSO performing “Open the Door,” a short orchestral overture by American composer Gwyneth Walker, written in 1990 for The Women’s Orchestra; Felix Mendelssohn’s stormy “Hebrides Overture,” also known as “Fingal’s Cave,” inspired by a trip to Scotland; George Enescu’s exciting “Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A major,” and a suite of John Williams’ music for the 1972 western The Cowboys, which starred John Wayne in one of his last roles.
The concert series provides an opportunity to enjoy classical music by outstanding musicians, including soloists, duets, and small ensembles during lunchtime.
Hosted by WXXI Classical 91.5’s Mona Seghatoleslami and broadcast live on WXXI Classical 91.5/ 90.3 FM, Live from Hochstein is the longest-running live broadcast concert series in Western New York.
The highest-level youth orchestra in The Hochstein School’s four-tier youth orchestra program, the HYSO is an advanced youth orchestra comprised of grade 7-12 advanced musicians from all over the Rochester region.
Students compete annually for a seat in the orchestra that presents three concerts per year along with periodic international tours.
“I’m very proud of our students and all that they consistently accomplish!“ said Robert Humphrey, NHS instrumental music teacher. “These three musicians are outstanding instrumentalists and incredible people. They deserve every accolade which they receive.”